Fire crews tackle second fire at Peterborough park in two days

A park in Peterborough has caught fire for the second time in two days.

Firefighters are at John Clare Park near Brookside Methodist Church in Gunthorpe this afternoon.

The fire at John Clare Park. Photo: Hellena Wood

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Two hose reels and beaters are being used to extinguish the fire, grass land measuring 50m x 200m on fire. This is still ongoing."

This is the third time fire crews have been to the location this year, including yesterday (Sunday) at around 4.30pm.

Firefighters from Stanground arrived yesterday to find grass on fire measuring 25 x 25m which they were able to extinguish quickly.

The fire was started deliberately, and anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters attended seven fires in and around Fulbridge Road last year, mainly in July and one in September.