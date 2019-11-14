Fire crews tackle late night shed blazes in Peterborough

Fire crews have been tackling shed blazes in Peterborough this morning (Thursday).

A fire crew from the Dogsthorpe Station was called to Fulbridge Road in Paston at 12.41am where it discovered a shed on fire, with the flames spreading to a second shed and fencing. Shortly after extinguishing the fire, at 3am a crew was on its way to Wesleyan Road where it found a shed measuring 10 x 5ms well alight, with the flames spreading to a second shed and greenhouse. Earlier in the week, on Monday morning, firefighters also put out a metal container fire in Waterworth Road, Orton Southgate, and a teleporter fire in Thorney Road, Newborough. All of the fires were started accidentally, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

