Fire crews tackle large blaze in Pondersbridge

Fire crews have tackled a large blaze in Pondersbridge.

Three fire crews and a water carrier were sent to Ramsey Road at 3.18am this morning (Monday).

The blaze in Pondersbridge. Photo and video from @AFPhotographic on Twitter

The fire involved a number of outbuildings, fencing, trees and garden furniture. Firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to a garage.

The crews were at the scene for nearly three hours tackling the flames before heading back to their stations. Firefighters will return this morning to inspect the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started accidentally.