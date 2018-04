Fire crews are at a blaze at a house in Yaxley this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at the property in Green Lane, Yaxley, at around 4.30pm on Friday, April 20.

The fire in Yaxley today. Photo: Terry Harris

The fire started in the back garden in a discarded metal barbecue, igniting a shed and causing damage to the guttering of the house's conservatory.

Crew commander Nev Burgess said nobody had been injured but urged residents to "please check your disposable BBQ is out fully before disposing."