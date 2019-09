Have your say

Four fire crews tackled an early morning blaze involving a car and a building in Fengate.

On Saturday at 3.09am crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Thorney, and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, were called to Storeys Bar Road.

They arrived to find a car on fire in a building measuring 40 x 30 metres which they extinguished before returning to their stations by 6.05am.

The incident was later reinspected and the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.