Fire crews tackle deliberate car port and woodland blazes in Peterborough and Whittlesey

Fire crews have tackled blazes under a car port and in woodland.

Both fires were on Tuesday and were started deliberately, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire news

Firstly, at 3.39pm one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a building fire in Gilpin Street, New England.

The crew arrived to find a large amount of household waste on fire under a car port attached to a building.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 4.15pm.

Then at 5.58pm one crew from Whittlesey was called to a fire in the open in Stonald Road, Whittlesey.

The crew arrived to find a small fire in woodland.

Again, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 6.40pm.

Anyone with information on either fire should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report.