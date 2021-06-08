Fire crews tackle car blaze near Peterborough store

The car caught fire along London Road in Hampton.

The incident happened along London Road in Hampton on Saturday at just before 1:30pm.

A red car caught fire, forcing the driver to pull over at the side of the road just outside Aldi on Brickburn Close.

It is not clear whether the hot temperatures contributed to the fire but the cause has been described as accidental.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Our Combined Fire Control was called at just before 1.30pm on Saturday to reports of a car fire on London Road in Hampton.

“A crew from Stanground attended the scene and extinguished the fire with a hose reel wearing breathing apparatus. They returned to their station by 2.20pm.