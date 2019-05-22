Fire crews tackle burning farm building as machinery and 100 tonnes of straw set alight by arsonists

Fire tackles tackled a burning farm overnight, with machinery and approximately 100 tonnes of straw set alight.

The fire in Stocking Drove, Chatteris, was first reported at 9.50pm yesterday (Tuesday).

One crew from Chatteris, one crew from Manea, one crew from March, one crew from Ramsey and one crew from Huntingdon attended.

The firefighters put out the blaze before returning to their stations by 7.30am on the Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was deliberate and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or small it might be.”