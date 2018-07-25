Fire crews tackle arson attack in Peterborough street

Have your say

Fire crews in Peterborough were called to an arson attack on a car in the early hours of this morning.

At 2.04am on Wednesday July 25 one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Mayors Walk in West Town, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 3.05am.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111