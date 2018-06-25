Fire crews still tackling blaze at Wisbech industrial building more than 24 hours after alarm was raised

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze at an industrial unit more than 24 hours flames were first spotted at the Wisbech firm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called at 10.58am on Sunday, June 24, to on Brigstock Road in Wisbech.

Around 50 firefighters, including crews from Cambridgeshire (two crews from Wisbech, one crew from Whittlesey, one crew from March, one crew from Chatteris, one crew from Dogsthorpe and the north roaming fire engine), Norfolk (crews from Kings Lynn, Terrington St Clement and Wymondham) and Lincolnshire (Holbeach) attended the scene initially.

Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire at an industrial building. The fire involved large quantities off wood and was spreading rapidly. Wearing breathing apparatus they quickly sectorised the building to stop the fire spread and used hose reels and jets to bring the fire under control.

Water carriers from Ramsey and Holbeach were needed to maintain the supply of water to fight the fire. Aerial appliances from Stanground and Kings Lynn were required to tackle the fire from above.

Crews remained at the scene throughout the night to dampen down hot spots and keep the area safe.

Fire crews at Brigstock Road in Wisbech. Photo: @CambsFRS

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause, but firefighters are expected to remain at the site for another 24-36 hours to continue the operation.

Smoke is still billowing from the scene and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

