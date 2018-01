Fire crews spent several hours tackled a large building fire in March town centre this morning.

At 3.25am on Thursday, January 11, two crews from March and one crew from Chatteris were called to a fire on High Street in March.

The scene of the fire in March. Photo: @Fencops

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a single storey building, with flames seen through the roof.

They extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 6am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.