Fire crews simulate rescue operation at Peterborough block of flats

Fire crews simulated a rescue operation at a Peterborough block of flats.

Exercise ‘Apex’ took place on Thursday night at Apex House in Oundle Road, near the Green Backyard.

The simulation flat rescue at Apex House. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The exercise was a simulation of a flat fire on the sixth floor of a block of flats, where one casualty required rescuing.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, March, Manea and Chatteris attended the training exercise.

Station Commander Scott Feveyear said: “High-rise incidents present additional hazards for the fire service, so both firefighter and public safety is paramount at such incidents. It’s important that crews practice the complex procedures required to protect occupants and enhance our skills.

“I would like to remind residents in high-rise buildings to ensure they are familiar with the evacuation policy in place and what they should do if there was a fire in their building. For more information please contact your local fire station.”