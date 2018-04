Fire crews responded to a chemical incident with multiple causalities in Peterborough City Centre, but thankfully it was all just part of their training.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue took part in a large scale training exercise in Lower Bridge Street last night, Tuesday April 17, responding to a mock chemical incident with multiple casualties.

The training exercise in Peterborough City Centre last night. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

It is all part of fire crews' year round training programme to ensure they are ready to respond to any eventuality.