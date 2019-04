Fire crews rescued a woman and dog who were trapped in a vehicle on the A1.

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Stamford were called out at 11.55pm on Sunday to a road collision on the A1 southbound near Wansford.

Police road closed sign

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the dog and woman from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The extent of her injuries has not been revealed.

The road was shut for several hours between Wansford and the A605.