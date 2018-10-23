Fire crews rescue 40 doves from arson attack in Peterborough

Around 40 doves were rescued as fire crews tackled and arson attack in Flag Fen, Peterborough.

At 8.28pm on Thursday, October 18, crews were called to a fire on Northey Road in Flag Fen, Peterborough.

The fire in Flag Fen in Peterborough

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey, Thorney and a water carrier from Ramsey attended the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire spread over a large area involving outbuildings, cars, a tractor and a caravan.

Around 40 doves were found in one of the buildings and were safely released.

The crews extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 11.40pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111