Fire crews put to the test in large Peterborough exercise

Firefighters dashed to rescue casualties from a burning building in Peterborough city centre last night - but all was not as it seemed.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were out in force in City Road yesterday (Wednesday) as they carried out a training exercise. They were joined by colleagues from Lincolnshire, as well as Cambridgeshire police and student paramedics. Actors played the part of victims, as the teams went through a demanding training run - one they hope they will never have to do for real in the future.

