Fire crews put out large factory fire in Sawtry as photos show extent of building damage

Fire crews have left the scene after tackling a factory blaze in Sawtry.

Fifteen crews were seen to East Anglian Galvanizing Ltd in Old North Road, near the A1M, at 11.41am this morning (Saturday). Police also closed the B1043/Old North Road between the junctions of St Andrews Way and the A1M southbound to enable fire crews to tackle the blaze. Smoke could be seen from a long distance, and photos from the scene show large damage to the factory. Ambulance crews were also sent to the scene. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews have all left the incident, but firefighters will return to reinspect later this evening.

