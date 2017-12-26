Fire crews help Santa in Yaxley

Have your say

Festive fire crews were out in force with Father Christmas this week.

The teams from Yaxley Fire Station were taking part in their annual sleigh ride round the village with Santa.

The ride takes three nights, and sees crews taking different routes around the village, collecting money for charity.

Children rushed out of their homes with their families to meet Santa and say hello to the on call fire crews who organised the event.

This year was the 45th anniversary of the family favourite tradition, and the crews were touring the village last week with the specially designed sleigh.

All the money raised during the tour goes to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Along with the tours of Yaxley, the crews joined up with Santa again on Sunday at Dobbies Garden Centre in Hampton to raise even more money for the cause.

For more information visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk