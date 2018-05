Fire crews are at the scene of a wind turbine fire in the Cambridgeshire Fens this morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a wind farm on Benwick Road, Doddington, at 7.50am on Wednesday May 30.

The scene of the wind turbine blaze. Photo Jane Andrea

One crew from Chatteris and one crew and a multi-star, equipped with a 31m ladder, from Stanground arrived to find an 89m wind turbine well alight, with debris falling to the ground.

No further update at the moment.

More details to follow here....