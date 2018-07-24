Fire crews come to the rescue of cow stuck in Peterborough ditch after cooling off in water during UK heatwave

With Peterborough in the middle of a heatwave it's very tempting to take a dip in the water to cool off....even if you're a rather large cow.

But having enjoyed an evening dip this bovine needed a helping hand from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews in order to get out of the water filled ditch near Thistle Drive in Stanground.

The scene of the cow rescue in Stanground, Peterborough on Monday night. Photo: Terry Harris

One crew and a rescue vehicle from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and one crew from Yaxley were called at 7pm last night, Monday July 23, and spent the next two and a half hours gently assisting the beast back onto the safety of the bank and back to its field.

Crews left the scene at 9.30pm, leaving the cow to dry off in the end of the evening sun.

The bovine enjoying an evening dip in Stanground, Peterborough on Monday night. Photo: Terry Harris

