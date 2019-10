Fire crews were called to a house fire in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday).

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called at 12.38pm to The Drive, off Thorpe Road, where they discovered a fire behind a chimney breast.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 1.50pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started accidentally.