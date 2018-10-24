Fire crews and police tackling house fire in Peterborough - road closed

Fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in Southview Road in Peterborough this morning.
The road is closed at the junction of Lincoln Road and eyewitnesses report traffic is being diverted down Council Street.
UPDATE: Arson investigation launched after Peterborough family rescued from house fire
Fire crews were called at 7.31am this morning, Wednesday October 24.
Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, along with a crew from Market Deeping in Lincolnshire arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of a house with smoke billowing.
Wearing breathing apparatus they entered the property and rescued a family, including three adults and a child. They were treated for smoke inhalation and left in the care of ambulance crews.
The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.
An investigation will be taking place to determine the cause and crews will be re-inspecting the premises later today.
It is reported that two ambulances, two fast response ambulance vehicles, two fire engines, two police vans and a police car is in attendance
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
