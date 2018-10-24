Fire crews and police tackling house fire in Peterborough - road closed

Have your say

Fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in Southview Road in Peterborough this morning.

The road is closed at the junction of Lincoln Road and eyewitnesses report traffic is being diverted down Council Street.

The scene in Southview Road this morning. Photo: Craig Thomas Campbell

UPDATE: Arson investigation launched after Peterborough family rescued from house fire





Fire crews were called at 7.31am this morning, Wednesday October 24.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, along with a crew from Market Deeping in Lincolnshire arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of a house with smoke billowing.

Wearing breathing apparatus they entered the property and rescued a family, including three adults and a child. They were treated for smoke inhalation and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The scene in Southview Road this morning. Photo: Craig Thomas Campbell

The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

An investigation will be taking place to determine the cause and crews will be re-inspecting the premises later today.

It is reported that two ambulances, two fast response ambulance vehicles, two fire engines, two police vans and a police car is in attendance

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The scene in Southview Road this morning. Photo: Craig Thomas Campbell

More information here as we have it...