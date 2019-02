A fire has broken out at an industrial unit in Werrington.

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and the north roaming fire engine were called to Mancetter Square at 2.22pm today (Monday, February 11).

Fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Steve Lane

They arrived to find smoke issuing from the first floor of an industrial unit.

The building will be re-inspected later on this evening.

The fire was started accidentally, a fire service spokeswoman said.

There have been no reports of injuries.”