Fire at Stibbington bio-fuel plant previously hit by explosion and chemical spill

Fire crews were called to a bio-fuel plant which has seen an explosion and chemical spill in recent months.

Firefighters were called to the Pure Fuels plant in Old Great North Road shortly after 1.45pm this afternoon.

Firefighters at the plant. Photo: Terry Harris

In April three people were injured at the site after a chemical spillage, said to be of sulphuric acid, while the company was issued an enforcement notice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following an explosion in November which left two people injured.

Pure Fuels had fully complied with the notice by the end of January.

On the latest incident, a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The fire was extinguished when crews arrived at the scene.

“Crews and officers will be investigating the site to see how the fire was caused.”

The process for bio-fuel production turns used cooking oils into other fuels which can be used to power lorries and cars as well as generate electricity.

