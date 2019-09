A pre-school in Peterborough caught fire this afternoon.

Four fire engines were sent to Little Blossoms in Skaters Way, Werrington, at 4.15pm today (Wednesday).

Little Blossoms in Skaters Way after the fire

The fire started in the kitchen before spreading.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said everyone had vacated the building before firefighters arrived.

The fire has now been extinguished but the building has suffered smoke damage.