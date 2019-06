Fire crews tackled a blaze at an industrial building in Peterborough.

Crews from Yaxley and Whittlesey were called to Flaxley Road, Fletton, at 8.17pm on Monday.

Fire news

The firefighters put out the flames before returning to their stations by 9.20pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental.