Fire at Peterborough business premises started deliberately

A business premises was set on fire deliberately.

Firefighters were called to Hampton Court in Westwood at 4.51am on Sunday. On arrival they discovered that the fire was spreading to an air conditioning unit. They extinguished the fire and had returned to their station by 7.20am.

Fire news

Further details have not been provided by the fire service.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or calling 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.