Firefighters tackled a fire at an industrial print press yesterday (Thursday, January 10).

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called out at 11.31am to Storey’s Bar Road in Fengate.

Fire news

They put out the fire and had returned to their stations by 1.15pm

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.