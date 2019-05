Have your say

Fire crews were called to a fire at an industrial estate in Peterborough.

Firefighters were called at 11.19am yesterday (Wednesday) to Newark Road, Fengate.

Fire news

One crew from Stanground and one from Dogsthorpe attended the incident.

On arrival firefighters found a skip on fire, which they extinguished.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was started accidentally.