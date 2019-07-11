Festival celebrates the life and work of Helpston’s Peasant Poet John Clare

The John Clare Society Festival is all set to take to the streets of Helpston this weekend

The festival is organised each year to commemorate John Clare, the village’s famous poet.

With something for everyone it’s a weekend to celebrate an inspired man (1793 - 1864) who cared deeply about the local environment and wrote extensively about his own life, and of the people he knew and observed.

The festival is free to attend, except for two ticketed events. Highlights include “A Pint of Poetry” (6.30pm) followed by a folk evening (8.30pm) at The Bluebell pub on Friday (12th), which is free entry, a day of music, dancing, lunches and teas, open gardens, poetry, stalls and exhibitions on Saturday (13th) – John Clare’s birthday - from 9am to 5pm, culminating in a concert by “Pennyless” in St. Botolph’s Church from 6 - 8 pm (£6).

Finally there will be “A Beginner’s Guide to John Clare” (£5) in the Scout Hut, Helpston from 10am until midday on Sunday (14th).

For a programme of events (£2) or more information contact Ann Marshall (John Clare Society Publicity Officer) on 01400 282409 or Sue Holgate (Festival Co-ordinator) on 01353 668438 or sueholgate@hotmail.co.uk.