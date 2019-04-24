Ferne McCann to launch summer fashion event in Peterborough

There’s a heatwave coming to Peterborough as Queensgate Shopping Centre reveals its sizzling new season of fashion, at its spectacular Summer in the City two-day event.

On Saturday, May 4, celebrity personality Ferne McCann will officially launch the fashion event that will bring shoppers the latest trends, fashion tips and hottest looks. Stylists, make-up artists and experts will take residency at the Summer in the City set in Central Square, which is completely free for all to enjoy.

Four fashion zones will bring an urban feel of city life and new season style to Queensgate. From an edgy graffiti wall in one zone to chic hanging chandeliers in another, visitors can step into a living fashion set, pulsing with excitement and discovery.

A live DJ will set the beat throughout the weekend as shoppers can visit the Customisation Station where products bought in the centre can be personalised. Then, pose in the sky on a sky scraper bean in front of a New York skyline backdrop – creating a stunning sharable moment, before taking time out of city life in Central Park.

This chill out area, with lush grass and seating, will including story telling for the little fashionistas, plus much more. On both days, fashion experts will host talks about the season’s must-haves, from animal print to tie-dye, plus the biggest brands in beauty and make-up will be on hand to help shoppers create that killer look.

The event celebrates the launch Queensgate’s Spring/Summer19 Q-Style magazine - the fashion grab-mag features exclusive fashion shoots, inspirational gift ideas and advice on how to get the most out of this season’s fashion. Q-Style is completely free and available to pick up throughout the centre.

“Summer in the City is our big fashion event of the year and gives a chance for our retailers to come out and show their new season lines,” said marketing manager at Queensgate, Laura Chandler. “Ferne McCann is the voice of our radio campaign throughout 2019 and we’re extremely excited to welcome her to Queensgate to officially launch the event.

“This event is suitable for men and women of all ages and fashion styles. Whether you’re looking to upcycle, find a new staple piece or want to nail those contours, Summer in the City has something for everyone with fashion.”