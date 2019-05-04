Ferne McCann launches fashion event Queensgate in Peterborough

Former TOWIE star - celebrity Ferne McCann - got the two-day Summer in The City fashion event at Peterborough’s Queensgate centre under way today (Saturday).

The TV personality and model strolled around the centre and posed for selfies and met wellwishers. “Summer in the City is our big fashion event of the year and gives a chance for our retailers to come out and show their new season lines,” said marketing manager at Queensgate, Laura Chandler. “Ferne McCann is the voice of our radio campaign throughout 2019 and we’re extremely excited to welcome her to Queensgate to officially launch the event.” The event is designed to bring shoppers the latest trends, fashion tips and hottest looks. Stylists, make-up artists and experts have taken up residency at the Summer in the City set in Central Square, which is completely free for all to enjoy.

1. Ferne McCann at launch of Summer in the City. Ferne McCann meets bloggers and the public at launch of Summer in the City Event. M&S Make Ferne a Brizillian Coffee.'Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough'Saturday 04 May 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Ferne McCann at launch of Summer in the City. Ferne McCann meets bloggers and the public at launch of Summer in the City Event. To launch the event Ferne painted summer with Ferne on the wall and very nearly a CND sign.'Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough'Saturday 04 May 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Ferne McCann at launch of Summer in the City. Ferne McCann meets bloggers and the public at launch of Summer in the City Event. Ferne posed for pictured with Social Media Bloggers like Sophie Bradbury-Cox.'Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough'Saturday 04 May 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Ferne McCann at launch of Summer in the City. Ferne McCann meets bloggers and the public at launch of Summer in the City Event. Ferne posed for pictured with Social Media Bloggers.'Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough'Saturday 04 May 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

View more