Fenland’s unsung heroes recognised at annual Pride awards

Fenland’s unsung heroes had their achievements recognised at the 12th annual Pride in Fenland awards.

The heartwarming event, held at Wisbech St Mary Sports & Community Centre, celebrated the district’s best during a night of tears, smiles and laughter. More than 200 people packed into the venue for the awards ceremony, which is organised by Fenland District Council in partnership with the Fenland Citizen newspaper. Cllr Mike Cornwell, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “The Pride in Fenland awards are Fenland’s very own Oscars, celebrating the magnificent contributions and achievements of volunteers across our district. It is this generous act of giving up precious time to others that singles out the individuals, couples, groups and organisations here. Without your thought, dedication and commitment Fenland would be a much poorer place.” Six Pride in Fenland awards were won on the night. Each of the winners was presented with a trophy and a cheque for £100. The runners-up received cheques for £25. They and all the other nominees also received a special certificate. Photos were taken by Adam Fairbrother.

1. Pride in Fenland GOOD NEIGHBOUR RUNNER-UP: Steven Hubbard, for helping his neighbours to recycle and organise a new communal bin area for his street as part of his role as a Getting It Sorted volunteer Buy a Photo

2. Pride in Fenland GOOD NEIGHBOUR WINNER: Andy Maul and Vikki Holmes helped set up the Grub Hub at their caf� Bygones in Wisbech with the 50 Backpacks for the Homeless charity. This allows 30-40 people to receive a free hot meal every week Buy a Photo

3. Pride in Fenland VOLUNTEER IN THE COMMUNITY RUNNER-UP: Delvin Smart volunteers at Wisbech Community House and supports the People and Animals UK charity Buy a Photo

4. Pride in Fenland VOLUNTEER IN THE COMMUNITY WINNER: Richard Exton has helped with the Straw Bear Festival for 40 years and been active with: the Whittlesey Christmas Lights Committee, Whittlesey in Bloom, Summer Festival and Christmas Extravaganza Buy a Photo

View more