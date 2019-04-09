Fenland leisure centres receive 95 new bikes as part of £100k cycling studio investment

Four leisure centres in Fenland have received 95 brand-new Indoor Cycling Group IC6 bikes and supporting software.

Freedom Leisure, the not-for-profit leisure centre operator, which now operates four centres in Fenland on behalf of Fenland District Council since being awarded the contract in December 2018, has invested more than £100,000 to relaunch the cycling studios at George Campbell Leisure Centre in March, Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey, Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech and Chatteris Leisure Centre.

Centre manager Andy Cornwell said: “The primary aim for this investment is to build upon our already established indoor cycling programme because indoor cycling has always been really popular in Fenland.

“The new state-of-the-art, enhanced and unique experience will hopefully support both existing participants while also working to appeal to new customers to join us.

“As a leisure trust Freedom Leisure exists to support local communities to be more active. Indoor cycling is a hugely accessible activity and this new kit makes it even more so – it means that people of all ages and abilities can join in, and that the studios can now be used by even more people.

“These are more than just new bikes; it’s the supporting software and classes which bring the experience alive.”

For more information visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk.