Fenland farmer highlights vital role of agriculture to Cambridgeshire after Back British Farming Day

A Fenland farming leader has highlighted the vital role of agriculture to Cambridgeshire following a national celebration of the industry and backed calls for an increased agricultural budget from the government.

The NFU’s annual Back British Farming Day was held for the ninth time on Wednesday, when politicians, the public, retailers, food processers and manufacturers celebrated and championed British agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

NFU Cambridgeshire Chair Alison Morris, a fifth-generation arable farmer based near March, said: “It’s great to see the huge amount of public support for farmers on Back British Farming Day and especially for us in Cambridgeshire, where such a high proportion of the population is involved in agriculture.

“After the winter we’ve just had with such prolonged wet weather, it really does help to know that you’re appreciated for the hard work that you’ve done in order to still be able to feed the nation.

“Farmers in Cambridgeshire deliver healthy, nutritious, traceable and affordable food for everyone to enjoy.

“The farming industry is worth £1.4 billion to the East Anglian economy and supports more than 6,500 jobs in Cambridgeshire.

“Farmers help wildlife, protect our beautiful countryside and support efforts to tackle climate change.

“We are continuing to face some major challenges, including frequent floods and droughts devastating crops, ongoing issues with rural crime, rising costs and now the impact of bluetongue in our region.

“By increasing the agricultural budget, the government will enable farmers here in Cambridgeshire, and across the country to continue to deliver national food security and to deliver for the economy and the environment.”

The NFU is calling on the government to truly value UK food security by delivering a renewed and enhanced multi-annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion on October 30.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “This budget is essential in giving Britain’s farmers and growers the confidence they desperately need to invest for the future and deliver on our joint ambitions on producing more sustainable, affordable homegrown food while creating more jobs and delivering for nature, energy security and climate-friendly farming.

“On this Back British Farming Day, we are at a tipping point, so we call on the Government, all MPs to also show their unstinted support. Seize this opportunity to harness the passion and the drive of British farmers and growers to ensure a thriving future - a future that is good for shoppers, good for the environment and good for a secure supply of British food.”

Back British Farming Day, on Wednesday, September 11, saw the NFU host a Parliamentary reception and invite MPs to champion British farming by wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge.

People across the country showed their support for British food and farming on social media throughout the day using #BackBritishFarmingDay.