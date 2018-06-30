Feast of football boosts Bourne club’s funds

Town-based housing developer Larkfleet Homes has helped youngsters from across the East Midlands enjoy a two-day feast of football.

The company helped to sponsor the event with a cash donation from its Larkfleet Homes Community Fund.

A record number of 125 teams took part in Bourne Town Juniors annual six-a-side tournament which helps to raise much-needed funds for junior football in Bourne.

Crowds were also treated to fly pasts by an iconic Dakota aircraft, part of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, passing overhead on its way to and from the Duxford Airshow.

Lee Clark, fundraiser and tournament coordinator for the Bourne Town Juniors FC event, said: “The event was a great success thanks to all the teams that took part and the visitors who came to enjoy the football over the two days. I would also like to thank our many sponsors for their support.

“We would like to thank Larkfleet Homes for helping with sponsorship of the event. The tournament is a big fundraiser for our club. It allows us to maintain grass roots football for children of all ages and backgrounds by enabling us to keep our player subscriptions the lowest in the area.”

Helen Hick, joint managing director of Larkfleet Homes, said: “Larkfleet is committed to supporting the local community and it’s a great pleasure to sponsor the Bourne Town Juniors FC six-a-side tournament.

“We consider ourselves to be a winning team here at Larkfleet and it is great to be associated with such a successful local football club and help so many children in the area enjoy getting involved with sport.”

The Larkfleet Homes Community Fund supports groups which focus on activities that enhance or develop local communities. It makes grants to charities or voluntary organisations within ten miles of any housing development by Larkfleet Homes or Allison Homes.

Any group wishing to find out about the fund can visit www.tiny.cc/larkfleet-fund, telephone 01223 410535 or email info@cambscf.org.uk.