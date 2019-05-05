Fasten your seatbelts for classic comedy in Peterborough

A multi award-winning West End and Broadway comedy classic has been added to the winter season at the newly renamed Peterborough New Theatre in Broadway.

This brand-new high-octane production of Boeing Boeing comes from Guy Unsworth, responsible for the recent highly acclaimed stage version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

It follows the tangled life of Bernard, who has managed to keep his three fiancés blissfully unaware of each other – until now.

Three Flight Attendants, three different airlines, three different timetables, each perfectly manoeuvred to avoid Bernard’s intricate love life coming horribly unstuck.

But it’s 1965, and Boeing have launched a new, faster aeroplane that’s going to create some serious turbulence, with Bernard’s three fiancés landing unexpectedly and simultaneously.

As the hilarity really starts to take off, can Bernard survive while his long-suffering maid struggles to keep up with the changes, and his befuddled friend Robert can’t even remember which stories go with which airline….?

Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the bumpy ride!

Also added to the growing and impressive showlist (look out for Avenue Q and Madagascar) comes Lost in Music – One Night at The Disco (November 15).

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70s and take a musical journey straight to the heart of Disco. Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

So, come dressed to impress and celebrate the golden age of Disco, with songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and more.

Big Girls Don’t Cry – Celebrating the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - takes to the stage on November 29.

The East Coast Boys will certainly get you in the party mood with their new Christmas Special.

All your favourite Frankie Valli hits including Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more… you’re never more than a song away from another classic hit.

All this, plus a generous sprinkle of festive falsetto. Christmas standards such as Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, White Christmas, The Little Drummer Boy, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, and Chestnuts Roasting (The Christmas Song).