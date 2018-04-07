Family take to the water in mum’s memory

The Winner Takes It All at this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, but one crew dressed up as pop stars Abba will have much more than trophies on their mind when they take to the water.

Melissa Seims and family will be at Peterborough Rowing Lake on June 9 to race in memory of Melissa’s mother Christine who was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe where she died in February.

Christine, who lived in Orton Malborne, was admitted just two days after she and husband Peter marked their 47th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at a special ceremony.

Melissa said: “Mum had a complication arising from kidney cancer and was admitted to Thorpe Hall for pain management which worked – within a week dad was able to take mum out shopping.”

Unfortunately, though, by the end of the next week Christine’s condition had deteriorated dramatically, and it was in her final hours that Melissa noticed a poster advertising the festival.

She said: “It was something to hold onto for the future and a chance to celebrate the memory of mum and raise funds for the Sue Ryder hospice who had been so kind to us all.

“The staff were just lovely. One of the nurses was in the room as mum took her last breath and she couldn’t have treated her with more dignity.”

The family of 12 who have named themselves Christine’s Crazy Crew will all be at the festival either paddling or cheering, and they will be dressed up as Abba in memory of Christine in the hope of winning the fancy dress title.

To donate to the family’s fundraising page, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/ChristinesCrazyCrew. To enter the festival, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpedragon.