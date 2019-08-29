Family pays tribute to well known Peterborough shopkeeper, who has died aged 79

The owner of a shop at the heart of Peterborough’s Italian community for many years has died, at the age of 79

Carmine Mangieri ran Piccolo Guadagno, the family shop in Gladstone Street, with partner Lucia until ill-health forced him to close the business earlier this year. He passed away peacefully on August 23.

A funeral service will be held on September 3 at St Peter and All Souls Church in Geneva Street, followed by a burial at Eastfield Cemetery.

Daughter Liza Pignatiello paid tribute to her father and thanked well-wishers on behalf of the family, her sister Dianna and brother Tino.

Carmine came to Peterborough in 1954, aged 15, with his mother, Gioconda, sisters Filomena and Lucia and brother Umberto. They came to live with his father, Giuseppe Mangieri, who had arrived previously to work at the Fletton Brickyards with many other Italian ‘paesani’.

Giuseppe opened the first Italian restaurant in Peterborough, ‘La Gioconda’, and established Piccolo Guadagno in Gladstone Street in 1966.

Carmine and his wife, Angela, took over and ran the shop together for many years, establishing a sense of family, tradition and Italian community spirit in a thriving multicultural neighbourhood.

Liza said: “Piccolo Guadagno became the centre of this community, with customers coming from all over England to buy authentic Italian goods and listen to snippets of news from their fellow Italians in Peterborough. Many people will have childhood memories of going to Mangieri’s with their parents or grandparents, eating freshly made sandwiches or enduring the wasps stings in wine-making

season.

“When his beloved wife died the age of 46 in 1989, Carmine continued to run the shop and work within the Italian community, ensuring that his family was supported through difficult times. He became Treasurer of the ICA, enjoyed giving something in return to his community and was recognised for this.

“Over the years, the neighbourhood changed, but Piccolo Guadagno remained steadfast, as did Carmine. He made many friends along the way, supported various charities and has always been a well-respected member of his community.

“He leaves a huge hole within that community and will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all.”

She added: “Carmine’s family would like to convey their deepest gratitude to all his neighbours, customers and friends for their loyalty, friendship and respect throughout the years.”