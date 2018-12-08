Family pay tribute to couple who died in A1 Stamford crash

The family of a couple who died following a collision on the A1 in Stamford have paid tribute to them.

Mark Whitworth (57) and Joyce Smith (64) died following a two vehicle collision in Tinwell on Wednesday (November 21).

Joyce Smith and Mark Whitworth

In a statement, the immediate family of the couple, who lived in Scotby, near Carlisle in Cumbria, said they can “all can take some comfort in the knowledge that the couple, who had spent the last 25 years together, died suddenly and side by side with little suffering.”

The family also thanked everyone for their “enormous and overwhelming support during this difficult time.”

Mr Whitworth, who had worked for Cumbria County and Carlisle City councils for more than three decades, and Ms Smith, who was a former St Aidan’s school teacher and director of Redcrest Holidays, had been travelling south to visit family at the time of the collision.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm on the southbound carriageway of Great North Road (A1) about 300 metres south of the junction with the A6121, Leicestershire.

Mr Whitworth and Ms Smith, who were the driver and passenger in a white Citreon C3, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white Kia Sportage sustained minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw either vehicle beforehand or who witnessed the collision, and who has not yet contacted police, to make contact.

Detective Sergeant Gary Haines said: “We are continuing to carry out full enquiries into this tragic incident and urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

“Anyone who was in the area and has any dash cam footage is also urged to check this and to make contact if you have any information which could help.”

Anyone with any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 429 of November 21.

