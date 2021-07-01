Family of Peterborough dad ‘devastated’ after he is killed in horror crash

Dalius with Akvile and Kamile

Police said Dalius Jensauskis, 27, from Peterborough died in the crash on the M5 near Bridgewater in Somerset on Sunday.

He leaves a wife, Ingrida Jensauskiene, and twin daughters Akvile and Kamile, aged seven.

Ingrida said: “We are devastated by our loss. A much-loved father and husband, Dalius will be missed every day.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “ Our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.”

Dalius was the passenger in a black Audi involved in a single-vehicle collision and sadly died at the scene.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the collision remains released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A fundraising page has now been set up to raise money for his funeral, and to allow the family take his body back to his native Lithuania..

The page has been set up by Ingrida, who said: “It’s been the hardest thing to lose him.He left us 26 of June in the Car Accident . He meant so much to Us . But he is in our hearts, And that’s where he always gonna be. ❤

“He left Big pain for him Family members, friends and him Wife with two beautiful Daughters , he gone to soon

“We would like to take him home in good place where he can have are rest.

“And we would like to get some support for the last trip .”

To donate to the page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-dalius-body-back-to-lithuanian-for-the-rest