Family of 10-year-old boy killed in 'devastating' crash with lorry pay tribute to much loved youngster

The family of a 10-year-old boy killed in a crash with an HGV have spoken of their 'devastation' at losing such a 'well loved' young man.

Kastytis Dambrauskas was killed a week ago today, Monday July 16, when he was involved in an early morning collision with a lorry in Weasenham Lane.

His family today paid tribute to the youngster.

His family said: “Words cannot express the devastation we are feeling following the loss of Kastytis. He was a very much loved son, brother, nephew and grandson. He will be sorely missed by all.



"He was a keen swimmer and loved being in the water. If he wasn’t swimming he was listening to music.



"We are incredibly grateful for the help and support we have received as a family but we would now like to ask that we are left alone at this tough time to grieve in private."