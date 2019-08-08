Family fun, flowers and fashion at fete

There’s something for everyone at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Garden Fete this weekend, put on by hospice volunteers and staff as they throw open their doors to welcome in the local community and raise vital funds for families needing their care.

Held in the grounds of the hospice in Longthorpe, from 11am, there will be a variety of stalls, traditional games and tasty food as well as the opportunity to spend time in and around the magnificent hospice grounds, currently in full flower.

Plenty of traditional fun and games will keep the young ones – and the young at heart – happy, including hoopla, giant garden games, organ, bean bag throw, lucky dip, crafts, tombola, raffle, guess the name and kid’s treasure hunt at 2pm.

There will also be the opportunity to soak someone at the stocks and the chance to guess the number of the balloons in the Kadjar, kindly donated to the hospice for use by its staff when travelling around Peterborough and surrounding communities by Smiths Motor Group.

For the shopaholics and bargain hunters there’s an array of stalls to browse, including donated new branded goods, plants, gardening gifts,a jewellery stall with handbags and scarves, cards, books, knitwear, a Jar Bola and, of course, children’s toys!

For the foodies there’s a wine or water stall and the opportunity to purchase delicious cakes and homemade pickles and jams too.

While for fashionistas a special fashion show at 1pm will showcase some of the hottest summer trends, thanks to the onsite Sue Ryder shop.

Throughout the day the crowds will be entertained by a variety of live performances from local singing groups, a ukulele group, and harmonica group and there will be a performance from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Nurse Lucy Worthington Nash, singing live.

With so much on you might need some time to relax, so there’s also the option to sit and spend time in the beautiful hospice grounds enjoying an ice cream, a drink from the bar, a hog roast, an afternoon tea or something healthy from the juice bar. If you really want to relax some of the hospice complementary therapy team will be on hand to offer complementary therapy taster sessions too.

Allison Mann, director at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said, “Our garden fete is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful grounds of our hospice and spend time together making memories with friends and families, all while helping our Sue Ryder Nurses and care team be there when it matters. It’s going to be a jam-packed day of fun for all the family!”

“Every day I am privileged to see our hospice staff and volunteers go above and beyond in their support of local families needing our care. It is testament to their commitment and dedication that they’re giving up their own time, energy, skills and making donations to put on this event to further support families needing our care. I want to thank them all and hope lots of people will come along on the day to support them.”

Entry is £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up on the day.