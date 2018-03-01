Family dig out stranger’s Mercedes from their garden and let him stay over after he wakes them up at 3am

A driver was given a bed to stay by a family after his Mercedes got stuck in their garden on Wednesday morning due to the thick snow.

The poor driver had taken a wrong turn while trying to avoid the A1 and ended up in Tickencote, just outside of Stamford, in the early hours of the morning.

Photo from Tom Stent

And unfortunately his best endeavours to get his car out of the snow only ended in him waking up the family whose garden he was stuck in.

Tom Stent, video producer and ticket office manager at Peterborough United, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “At about 3am we hear a car revving outside the house.

“It turns out he wanted to avoid the A1 and took a wrong turn into Tickencote just outside of Stamford. We invited him in, he slept at ours and we finally dug him out with a little help from the local farmer towing him out.”