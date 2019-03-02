Family and friends of Peterborough man who died during Great Eastern Run fund heart screenings for young people

Family and friends of a runner who died during the Great Eastern Run have fundraised for nearly 100 young people to have heart screenings.

Dad of two Paul McCann (32) from Woodston collapsed and died at around the 12th mile mark of the Peterborough half marathon in 2016.

Paul McCann and Reece, his close friend

The year after the tragedy, Paul’s dad Mick ran the race in Paul’s memory alongside Paul’s brothers Richard and Graham and several of the trainee train driver’s friends.

And together they have raised more than £10,000, of which £8,500 was spent on heart screenings for people aged 14 to 35 last Saturday.

The youngsters were tested at University Centre Peterborough’s Park Crescent campus to see if they had any undiagnosed heart defects. Seven were identified as needing further treatment.

Mick, who lives in Orton Longueville, wanted to thank University Centre Peterborough for hosting the screenings. He added: “Paul’s friends have been amazing raising the money.

“We did the half marathon and fun run in 2017 and some ran again in 2018. We’ve also had football tournaments and held raffles.”

It has now been nearly two-and-a-half years since Paul’s death, and Mick (62) said: “There are times and days when for no reason it just comes and gets you.

“Even talking about it now still upsets me.”

Mick wants to raise awareness of a website from Cardiac Risk in the Young where young people can book heart screenings. Visit: https://www.testmyheart.org.uk/.