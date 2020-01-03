Families rescued after two ‘deliberate’ fires at Peterborough block of flats

Families were rescued after two fires at a Peterborough block of flats.

Fire crews were twice called out at around 6am this morning (Friday) to Leighton in Orton Malborne where they escorted adults and children from two families to safety from the burning building.

The scene of the fire in Leighton, Orton Malborne

An investigation is underway with officers and firefighters at the scene this morning, and it is believed both fires were started deliberately.

There were no reported injuries, with the families evacuated from the building as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

Detective Inspector Dave Taylor said: “These two fires were no doubt frightening for those living nearby and for the families who were evacuated from their homes this morning.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area at the time, in particular anyone who has private CCTV which may help our investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

Fire crews were called to the two storey block of flats this morning. The first fire before 6am was linked to a bin fire, while the second just before 6.30am was reported to be in the stairwell.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/573/20.