F1 gig is highlight of busy summer for Peterborough band Velocity

Peterborough rock and pop covers band Velocity play at one of the world’s top sporting events this weekend - the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It is the highlight of a busy month for the band formed in 2012 by Ricky Worraker (vocals and bass) and Oscar Smith (guitar and mandolin) at The King’s School.

The band - Andy Hughes (guitar and percussion) and Ollie Brocklesby (percussion) complete the line-up – has gone on to span over seven years of playing on the local circuit whilst maintaining studies at university.

Ricky said: “We’re a rock and pop covers band playing hits from bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Darkness, ABBA, Queen, The Killers and much more.

“We play approximately 60 gigs per year in the Peterborough area, and back in December last year we played a Christmas party for a distributor for The Radio Times. Off the back of that gig we were offered two gigs at Silverstone on 14th July for the F1 and again on August 23 for the Moto GP.”

If you haven’t got a ticket for Sunday’s Grand Prix, you can catch the boys the previous night at Samms in Bridge Street.

On July 20 they will be at Charters, July 26 at The Blue Bell in Werrington, and August 2 at The Solstice.

And next month they will be on stage on August 22 at Peterborough Beer Festival.