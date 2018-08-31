Extra copies of your PT printed - we’re sorry for this week’s distribution problems

A technical issue with The Peterborough Telegraph’s distribution partners meant a number of outlets in Peterborough did not receive papers on Thursday morning.

Extra copies of the paper have been printed and all affected outlets have been re-stocked this morning (Friday, August 31).

Editor Mark Edwards said: “Due to distribution problems some retailers received a limited supply of the Peterborough Telegraph.

“All retailers have now received their full allocation. We would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused our readers and assure them that we are reviewing procedures with our suppliers to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”