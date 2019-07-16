Extinction Rebellion to hold ‘funeral procession’ in Peterborough city centre to mourn climate crisis deaths

Extinction Rebellion Peterborough is holding a ‘funeral procession’ in the city centre to “mourn all the life we’ve lost, are losing and are still to lose as a result of the climate and ecological crisis”.

The procession on Saturday (July 20) will convene in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral at noon with protesters carrying a coffin through the city centre as they unite in funeral dress to “mourn for the planet, the loss of species and the uncertainty of their future”.

The Extinction Rebellion Peterborough 'die in'

Following the march there will be a number of speakers at the Guildhall - alongside representatives of XR Peterborough there will be public addresses from Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, and Karen Igho of Peterborough Environment City Trust,

St John’s church will toll its bells 12 times to highlight the climate emergency - one toll for each year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states there is to limit climate change catastrophe.

Attendees are being encouraged to wear the appropriate dress for their culture for funerals and to bring wreaths and flowers for laying upon the ‘coffin’.

Homemade placards and personal messages are also encouraged, and sensible footwear advised. A BSL interpreter will be in attendance for the spoken parts of the ceremony.

An Extinction Rebellion Peterborough spokesperson said: “We hope this will be an important moment for people to come together and share their concerns in a civic space.

“This is a non-disruptive action and all Extinction Rebellion actions are firmly founded upon the principle of non-violence. All those concerned about the climate emergency are welcome.”

The action comes just days before Peterborough City Council is due to discuss the declaration of a climate emergency.

XR Peterborough is encouraging people to join its members in attending the council meeting on Wednesday, July 24 from 7pm at the Town Hall to show support for the motion which will call for the city to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The group also held two ‘die ins’ outside the Town Hall and in Cathedral Square last weekend.

