Extinction Rebellion raises a flag at Peterborough Town Hall ahead of 12 days of action

Peterborough Extinction Rebellion raised a flag on the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Sunday to mark the first day of ‘Election Rebellion’ - 12 days of action by climate change activists across the country.

The flag at the Town Hall contained the Extinction Rebellion logo which depicts an hour glass and the words ‘Act Now’, while a number of chalk stencils appeared on Saturday night, including outside the BBC studio and Barclays bank.

Extinction Rebellion have been drawing chalk stencils

The Stamford XR group also painted the streets with carbon footprints.

RELATED: Peterborough Extinction Rebellion protesters take part in City of London blockade

Extinction Rebellion holds ‘funeral procession’ in Peterborough city centre

Peterborough set to declare climate emergency

Peterborough Extinction Rebellion said: “Election Rebellion aims to highlight our vulnerabilities as a direct result of climate and environmental breakdown – including food and water shortages, flooding, increased pressure on the NHS and emergency services and threats to our security.”

The Peterborough group will now take part in the following events over the next 12 days:

. Bauble Rebellion for which residents are being asked to decorate a bauble and hang it on the Christmas tree in Cathedral Square anytime until December 12

. A ‘die-in’ in the dinosaur room at Peterborough Museum in Priestgate on Friday, December 6 from 7pm as part of the ‘Create Late’ event being held that evening.

. A lantern vigil on Thursday, December 12 from 6pm to 8pm near the Town Hall. This protest will include singing and sharing of food and stories, as well as reflections.

The theme is ‘sleep walking into extinction’ and people are invited to attend in their nightwear and bring a candle, food and stories to share.

Children and teddies are also welcome.

Peterborough Extinction Rebellion added: “Extinction Rebellion are using non-violent direct action to demand politicians make the climate crisis their top priority. They invite citizens to consider how the climate crisis will affect their communities in the run up to election day on December 12.”